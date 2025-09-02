Faces of force: speed enforcement protects JBSA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975655" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Joint Base San Antonio Defenders work to ensure community safety by addressing traffic violations which could endanger children returning to school and pedestrians on the installation. Speeding above the posted limit will result in points against an individual’s on-base driving record with the possibility of fines and a driving suspension. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)



Item Title: Dramatic Cello Solo

Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/dramatic-cello-solo-MUZR895

Item ID: MUZR895

Author Username: GroovingGecko

Licensee: 502 ABW Public Affairs

Registered Project Name: Pinthong

License Date: August 13th, 2025

Item License Code: 79XC2SMHA4