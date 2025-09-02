Joint Base San Antonio Defenders work to ensure community safety by addressing traffic violations which could endanger children returning to school and pedestrians on the installation. Speeding above the posted limit will result in points against an individual’s on-base driving record with the possibility of fines and a driving suspension. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)
Item Title: Dramatic Cello Solo
Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/dramatic-cello-solo-MUZR895
Item ID: MUZR895
Author Username: GroovingGecko
Licensee: 502 ABW Public Affairs
Registered Project Name: Pinthong
License Date: August 13th, 2025
Item License Code: 79XC2SMHA4
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 14:02
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|975655
|VIRIN:
|250903-F-GY993-5490
|Filename:
|DOD_111268171
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Faces of force: speed enforcement protects JBSA, by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.