    Faces of force: speed enforcement protects JBSA

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Video by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Joint Base San Antonio Defenders work to ensure community safety by addressing traffic violations which could endanger children returning to school and pedestrians on the installation. Speeding above the posted limit will result in points against an individual’s on-base driving record with the possibility of fines and a driving suspension. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 14:02
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US

    Safety; security; Defenders; AETC; USAF; speeding

