U.S. Army Spc. Avery Baynard, left and Sgt. LaBre Long assigned to 4th Battalion, 118th Infantry Regiment, SCNG recount their actions leading to the treatment of an unresponsive individual at Dupont Circle in Washington D.C., Aug 28th, 2025. About 2,300National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work, and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Carl Clegg)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 13:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|975652
|VIRIN:
|250828-Z-QX261-5150
|Filename:
|DOD_111268080
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
