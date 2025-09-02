Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    250828-Z-QX261-5150

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Carl Clegg    

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Army Spc. Avery Baynard, left and Sgt. LaBre Long assigned to 4th Battalion, 118th Infantry Regiment, SCNG recount their actions leading to the treatment of an unresponsive individual at Dupont Circle in Washington D.C., Aug 28th, 2025. About 2,300National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work, and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Carl Clegg)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 13:21
    Video ID: 975652
    VIRIN: 250828-Z-QX261-5150
    Filename: DOD_111268080
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    dcsafe
    National Guard; dcsafe; South Carolina National Guard; Joint Task Force - District of Columbia

