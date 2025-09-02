The Healing Power of Nature

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Nature is a valuable resource for healing. Forest bathing, or nature and forest therapy, helps people slow down, awaken their senses, begin to relax and recover from stress. This practice helps people unplug, shut off the screens, and begin to develop that healing relationship and connection with nature.