    The Healing Power of Nature

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Video by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service

    Nature is a valuable resource for healing. Forest bathing, or nature and forest therapy, helps people slow down, awaken their senses, begin to relax and recover from stress. This practice helps people unplug, shut off the screens, and begin to develop that healing relationship and connection with nature.

    This work, The Healing Power of Nature, by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

