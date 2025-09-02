Nature is a valuable resource for healing. Forest bathing, or nature and forest therapy, helps people slow down, awaken their senses, begin to relax and recover from stress. This practice helps people unplug, shut off the screens, and begin to develop that healing relationship and connection with nature.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 11:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975640
|VIRIN:
|240612-O-NM884-5812
|Filename:
|DOD_111267795
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Healing Power of Nature, by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.