U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jonathan Galloway, a Marine Corps Shooting Team instructor assigned to Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, and his team hosts a marksmanship competition at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Aug. 25-29, 2025. The competition gave participating service members the opportunity to challenge their marksmanship skills, build their confidence and sharpen combat skills. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 11:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|975630
|VIRIN:
|250902-F-UE447-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111267620
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Marine Corps Shooting Team increases lethality at GTMO, by SrA Christopher Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.