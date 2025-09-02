Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Shooting Team increases lethality at GTMO

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    09.03.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas 

    Joint Task Force Southern Guard

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jonathan Galloway, a Marine Corps Shooting Team instructor assigned to Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, and his team hosts a marksmanship competition at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Aug. 25-29, 2025. The competition gave participating service members the opportunity to challenge their marksmanship skills, build their confidence and sharpen combat skills. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 11:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 975630
    VIRIN: 250902-F-UE447-1001
    Filename: DOD_111267620
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU

    TAGS

    Shooting Competition
    Marine Corps Shooting Team
    Lethality
    MARSOUTH
    GTMOHolding
    JTF-SG
    USMC

