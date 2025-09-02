Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo Company Water Survival

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct Water Survival training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sep. 2, 2025. After a period of coaching, recruits must demonstrate their proficiency in the water in order to progress to the next part of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 08:56
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    This work, Bravo Company Water Survival, by LCpl Katrina Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCIWS, swim, instructor, recruit, drill instructor, pool

