U.S. Air Force Gen. Steve S. Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, center, recognizes Soldiers assigned to the Tennessee Army National Guard in Washington, D.C., Aug. 31, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Landon Evans)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 08:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975619
|VIRIN:
|250831-Z-KR273-7670
|Filename:
|DOD_111267287
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus recognizes Tennessee National Guard, by SPC Landon Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.