Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus recognizes Tennessee National Guard

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2025

    Video by Spc. Landon Evans 

    1-181 Field Artillery Regiment

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Steve S. Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, center, recognizes Soldiers assigned to the Tennessee Army National Guard in Washington, D.C., Aug. 31, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Landon Evans)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 08:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975619
    VIRIN: 250831-Z-KR273-7670
    Filename: DOD_111267287
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus recognizes Tennessee National Guard, by SPC Landon Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DCSafe, National Guard, Tennessee National Guard, Tennessee Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download