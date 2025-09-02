Saber Junction 25 - Convoy from GTA to HTA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2d Cavalry Regiment drive Strykers through Konigstein, Germany during a convoy from the Grafenwoehr Training Area to the Hohenfels Training Area during Saber Junction 25, Sep. 3, 2025. During Saber Junction, 2nd Cavalry Regiment incorporates structural and doctrinal changes aligned with the U.S. Army’s Transformation in Contact (TiC) initiative to become more mobile, lethal and able to rapidly respond to crisis. (No sound) (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kammen Taylor)