Saber Junction 25 - Convoy from GTA to HTA

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2d Cavalry Regiment drive Strykers through Konigstein, Germany during a convoy from the Grafenwoehr Training Area to the Hohenfels Training Area during Saber Junction 25, Sep. 3, 2025. During Saber Junction, 2nd Cavalry Regiment incorporates structural and doctrinal changes aligned with the U.S. Army’s Transformation in Contact (TiC) initiative to become more mobile, lethal and able to rapidly respond to crisis. (No sound) (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kammen Taylor)
|09.02.2025
|09.03.2025 10:26
|B-Roll
|975616
|250903-A-OI040-1170
|DOD_111267281
|00:00:57
|Location:
|KONIGSTEIN, BAYERN, DE
|2
|2
