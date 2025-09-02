Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saber Junction 25 - Convoy from GTA to HTA

    KONIGSTEIN, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.02.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kammen Taylor 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2d Cavalry Regiment drive Strykers through Konigstein, Germany during a convoy from the Grafenwoehr Training Area to the Hohenfels Training Area during Saber Junction 25, Sep. 3, 2025. During Saber Junction, 2nd Cavalry Regiment incorporates structural and doctrinal changes aligned with the U.S. Army’s Transformation in Contact (TiC) initiative to become more mobile, lethal and able to rapidly respond to crisis. (No sound) (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kammen Taylor)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 10:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975616
    VIRIN: 250903-A-OI040-1170
    Filename: DOD_111267281
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: KONIGSTEIN, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saber Junction 25 - Convoy from GTA to HTA, by SGT Kammen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    TiC
    2CR
    SaberJunction
    TrainTo Win
    Stronger Together

