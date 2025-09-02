DHA Director Visits the Vicenza Army Health Clinic B Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975611" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Dr. David Smith, the director of the Defense Health Agency (DHA), and CMSgt Tanya Johnson, the Senior Enlisted Leader of the DHA, visit the Vicenza Army Health Clinic on August 22, 2025 on Caserma Ederle, Italy. The visit was to ensure the medical readiness of the servicemembers and their families who are stationed on U.S. Army Garrison-Italy. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)