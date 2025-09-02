Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DHA Director Visits the Vicenza Army Health Clinic

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    08.21.2025

    Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro 

    AFN Vicenza

    Dr. David Smith, the director of the Defense Health Agency (DHA), and CMSgt Tanya Johnson, the Senior Enlisted Leader of the DHA, visit the Vicenza Army Health Clinic on August 22, 2025 on Caserma Ederle, Italy. The visit was to ensure the medical readiness of the servicemembers and their families who are stationed on U.S. Army Garrison-Italy. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 03:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975610
    VIRIN: 250822-A-JH229-1171
    Filename: DOD_111267148
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DHA Director Visits the Vicenza Army Health Clinic, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DMA
    Caserma Ederle
    Caserma Ederle Vicenza
    Vicenza Army Health Clinic
    USAG - Italy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download