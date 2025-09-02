Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense visits CP TANGO

    CP TANGO, SOUTH KOREA

    08.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    Republic of Korea Minister of National Defense, Ahn Gyu-back, visits the Combined Forces Command's wartime command post, CP TANGO, on Aug. 20, 2025, to observe ongoing training and assess combined readiness during Ulchi Freedom Shield 25. UFS 25 is a defense-oriented, combined, joint, all-domain, and interagency exercise designed to strengthen the ROK-US Alliance's ability to deter and defeat aggression, if necessary. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)

    Location: CP TANGO, KR

    ROK-US Alliance
    Combined Forces Command
    INDOPACOM
    Republic of Korea
    UFS25

