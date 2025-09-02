Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NPASE Japan Snapshots August 2025

    JAPAN

    08.30.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Oscar Diaz 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Japan

    250805-N-JJ678-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sep. 3, 2025) Check out NPASE Japan's August 2025 Snapshots highlighting imagery from our Sailors in 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 00:51
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 975604
    VIRIN: 250831-N-JJ672-6796
    PIN: 250831
    Filename: DOD_111267017
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    This work, NPASE Japan Snapshots August 2025, by PO2 Oscar Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

