Quarterly Restoration Advisory Board meeting at Former Wurtsmith Air Force Base, Michigan, on Aug 27, 2025, held at the Oscoda United Methodist Church in Oscoda, Michigan, and via virtual participation. The meeting provided updates on environmental restoration activities, project forecasts, infrastructure work, and land use control requirements, with presentations from the Air Force Civil Engineer Center and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.
Meeting materials, including slides, agenda, and fact sheets, are available at: https://www.afcec.af.mil/Home/BRAC/Wurtsmith/RAB.aspx
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 09:55
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|975598
|VIRIN:
|250827-O-FB703-1714
|Filename:
|DOD_111266806
|Length:
|02:45:43
|Location:
|OSCODA, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Former Wurtsmith AFB Restoration Advisory Board Meeting - Aug 27, 2025, by Natausha Bly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.