Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Former Wurtsmith AFB Restoration Advisory Board Meeting - Aug 27, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OSCODA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Video by Natausha Bly 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    Quarterly Restoration Advisory Board meeting at Former Wurtsmith Air Force Base, Michigan, on Aug 27, 2025, held at the Oscoda United Methodist Church in Oscoda, Michigan, and via virtual participation. The meeting provided updates on environmental restoration activities, project forecasts, infrastructure work, and land use control requirements, with presentations from the Air Force Civil Engineer Center and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

    Meeting materials, including slides, agenda, and fact sheets, are available at: https://www.afcec.af.mil/Home/BRAC/Wurtsmith/RAB.aspx

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 09:55
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 975598
    VIRIN: 250827-O-FB703-1714
    Filename: DOD_111266806
    Length: 02:45:43
    Location: OSCODA, MICHIGAN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former Wurtsmith AFB Restoration Advisory Board Meeting - Aug 27, 2025, by Natausha Bly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BRAC
    community engagement
    RAB
    Wurtsmith
    Air Force Civil Engineer Center AFCEC
    PFAS Remediation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download