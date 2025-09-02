Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flame Front Simulator

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2023

    Video by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service

    Test camera shows up close how flames interact with a fire shelter.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 18:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975594
    VIRIN: 230509-O-NM884-5938
    Filename: DOD_111266671
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flame Front Simulator, by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Up to the test: Forest Service turns up the heat for safety

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download