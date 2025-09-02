Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and National Intrepid Center of Excellence B-Roll
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 17:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975593
|VIRIN:
|250801-O-NH799-6671
|Filename:
|DOD_111266669
|Length:
|00:31:11
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center B-Roll, by Andrew Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.