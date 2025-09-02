Patriot Live Fire Exercise, 32d AAMDC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



1st Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, conduct a Patriot live fire exercise on Fort Bliss, TX, August 23rd, 2025. Patriot live fires are a vital part of our training, ensuring that the system's advanced capabilities from tracking to interception, are expertly managed by our Soldiers. These kind of exercises demonstrate the system's effectiveness in air and missile defense and the training highlights the critical role our Soldiers play in maintaining readiness and security.