    Patriot Live Fire Exercise, 32d AAMDC

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2025

    Video by Sgt. Christian Morton 

    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    1st Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, conduct a Patriot live fire exercise on Fort Bliss, TX, August 23rd, 2025. Patriot live fires are a vital part of our training, ensuring that the system's advanced capabilities from tracking to interception, are expertly managed by our Soldiers. These kind of exercises demonstrate the system's effectiveness in air and missile defense and the training highlights the critical role our Soldiers play in maintaining readiness and security.

    Date Taken: 08.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 18:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975591
    VIRIN: 250823-A-TA715-5762
    Filename: DOD_111266655
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patriot Live Fire Exercise, 32d AAMDC, by SGT Christian Morton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    32d Army Air And Missile Defense Command

