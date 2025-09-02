1st Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, conduct a Patriot live fire exercise on Fort Bliss, TX, August 23rd, 2025. Patriot live fires are a vital part of our training, ensuring that the system's advanced capabilities from tracking to interception, are expertly managed by our Soldiers. These kind of exercises demonstrate the system's effectiveness in air and missile defense and the training highlights the critical role our Soldiers play in maintaining readiness and security.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 18:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975591
|VIRIN:
|250823-A-TA715-5762
|Filename:
|DOD_111266655
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Patriot Live Fire Exercise, 32d AAMDC, by SGT Christian Morton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
