“The flame front simulator allows us to create and simulate a wildfire, to adjust the intensity and change the behavior of how that fire acts. Essentially the system acts like a smart barbecue grill,” said Sam Wu, a project manager at the National Technology and Development Center in San Dimas, California. In this video Wu walks us through how the simulator works and the role the National Technology and Development Center plays in firefighter safety. (USDA Forest Service video by Andrew Avitt)
Date Taken:
|10.18.2023
Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 18:38
Category:
|Video Productions
Length:
|00:02:56
Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
Up to the test: Forest Service turns up the heat for safety
