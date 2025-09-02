Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flame Front Simulator

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2023

    Video by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service

    “The flame front simulator allows us to create and simulate a wildfire, to adjust the intensity and change the behavior of how that fire acts. Essentially the system acts like a smart barbecue grill,” said Sam Wu, a project manager at the National Technology and Development Center in San Dimas, California. In this video Wu walks us through how the simulator works and the role the National Technology and Development Center plays in firefighter safety. (USDA Forest Service video by Andrew Avitt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2023
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 18:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975590
    VIRIN: 231018-O-NM884-4877
    Filename: DOD_111266637
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flame Front Simulator, by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Up to the test: Forest Service turns up the heat for safety

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fire shelter
    wildfire 2023
    fire & rescue

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download