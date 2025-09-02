U.S. Army 1st Lt. Justin Baucom conducts patrol lanes training as part of the Expert Infantryman Badge competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 2nd, 2025. The badge represents the highest standard of proficiency for infantry Soldiers, validating their ability to perform essential combat skills under pressure. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 17:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975585
|VIRIN:
|250902-A-GV534-4567
|Filename:
|DOD_111266601
|Length:
|00:10:25
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Expert Infantryman Badge Training Day 6, by SGT Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.