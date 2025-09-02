Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force-Southern Border leadership visits Combat Logistics Battalion 15

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Video by Pfc. Sean Hoch 

    DoD Southern Border 2025

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Brett Johnson, command sergeant major for 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) and Joint Task Force-Southern Border (JTF-SB), visits U.S. Marines and U.S. Sailors, with Combat Logistics Battalion 15 (CLB 15), Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, assigned to JTF-SB, at Yuma, Ariz., Aug. 28, 2025. Johnson gives a coin to a U.S. Sailor and visits U.S. Marines at the southern border to see barrier reinforcement operations. JTF-SB executes full-scale, agile, and all-domain operations in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection to protect the territorial integrity of the United States and achieve 100% operational control of the southern border. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Sean Hoch)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 18:57
    Category: B-Roll
    US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM)
    United States Customs and Border Protection
    DoDSWB25
    Marines
    USMC
    Department of Defense

