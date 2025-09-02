Joint Task Force-Southern Border leadership visits Combat Logistics Battalion 15

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Brett Johnson, command sergeant major for 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) and Joint Task Force-Southern Border (JTF-SB), visits U.S. Marines and U.S. Sailors, with Combat Logistics Battalion 15 (CLB 15), Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, assigned to JTF-SB, at Yuma, Ariz., Aug. 28, 2025. Johnson gives a coin to a U.S. Sailor and visits U.S. Marines at the southern border to see barrier reinforcement operations. JTF-SB executes full-scale, agile, and all-domain operations in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection to protect the territorial integrity of the United States and achieve 100% operational control of the southern border. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Sean Hoch)
|08.28.2025
Date Posted: 09.02.2025
|B-Roll
|975580
VIRIN: 250828-A-UE536-1001
|100001
|DOD_111266465
|00:01:55
Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|2
|2
