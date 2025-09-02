Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tahoe Forest Products - Highlight Reel 2

    CARSON CITY, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2025

    Video by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service

    Footage from around the log decks at Tahoe Forest Products mill in Carson City Nev. The sawmill opened, December 18, 2023, and has been used to process salvaged timber from the Caldor Fire.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 18:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975572
    VIRIN: 250401-O-NM884-9075
    Filename: DOD_111266346
    Length: 00:12:00
    Location: CARSON CITY, NEVADA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tahoe Forest Products - Highlight Reel 2, by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    industry
    timber
    sawmill
    post-fire recovery

