Footage from around the log decks at Tahoe Forest Products mill in Carson City Nev. The sawmill opened, December 18, 2023, and has been used to process salvaged timber from the Caldor Fire.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 18:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975572
|VIRIN:
|250401-O-NM884-9075
|Filename:
|DOD_111266346
|Length:
|00:12:00
|Location:
|CARSON CITY, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Tahoe Forest Products - Highlight Reel 2, by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.