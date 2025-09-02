Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HIMARS Section IV Qualification

    TAPA, ESTONIA

    08.31.2025

    Courtesy Video

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers, assigned to B Battery, 1-14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, participate in Table IV Section Qualification on the M142 HIMARS Platform in Estonia on Sept. 1, 2025. B Battery, 1-14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, completed its final Artillery Table VI Section Qualification for its M142 HIMARS crews in Estonia, having fully trained and equipped Estonian Defense Forces with operational proficiency and an understanding of the M142 HIMARS, further training and strengthening the interoperability with other NATO Allied nations. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 17:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: TAPA, EE

