    Why I Serve - Sgt. 1st Class Justin Craggs

    ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker 

    85th Support Command

    Sgt. 1st Class Justin Craggs, Mobilization Non-commissioned officer, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, shares his story of service and why he serves.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 15:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 975563
    VIRIN: 250902-A-BU909-1001
    Filename: DOD_111266281
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Why I Serve
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command
    SSG Erika Whitaker
    SFC Justin Craggs

