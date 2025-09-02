Sgt. 1st Class Justin Craggs, Mobilization Non-commissioned officer, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, shares his story of service and why he serves.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 15:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|975563
|VIRIN:
|250902-A-BU909-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111266281
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Why I Serve - Sgt. 1st Class Justin Craggs, by SSG Erika Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.