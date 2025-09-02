Fort Sill Garrison Command PT Challenge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort Sill Garrison Commander Col. Derek Baird and Command Sgt. Maj. William Pearson take on this month’s Garrison Command Fitness Challenge in honor of the 24th anniversary of September 11. This month’s challenge is a tribute to the strength, resilience, and sacrifice remembered on 9/11. Join them as they lead by example, pushing through the climb and honoring the legacy of our nation’s heroes.