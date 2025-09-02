Fort Sill Garrison Commander Col. Derek Baird and Command Sgt. Maj. William Pearson take on this month’s Garrison Command Fitness Challenge in honor of the 24th anniversary of September 11. This month’s challenge is a tribute to the strength, resilience, and sacrifice remembered on 9/11. Join them as they lead by example, pushing through the climb and honoring the legacy of our nation’s heroes.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 18:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975555
|VIRIN:
|250829-A-XJ119-7523
|Filename:
|DOD_111266096
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fort Sill Garrison Command PT Challenge, by SFC Keegan Mattick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
