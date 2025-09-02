Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Sill Garrison Command PT Challenge

    UNITED STATES

    08.29.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Keegan Mattick 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Fort Sill Garrison Commander Col. Derek Baird and Command Sgt. Maj. William Pearson take on this month’s Garrison Command Fitness Challenge in honor of the 24th anniversary of September 11. This month’s challenge is a tribute to the strength, resilience, and sacrifice remembered on 9/11. Join them as they lead by example, pushing through the climb and honoring the legacy of our nation’s heroes.

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 18:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975555
    VIRIN: 250829-A-XJ119-7523
    Filename: DOD_111266096
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: US

