250902-N-MH015-1001 FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD. (SEP. 02, 2025) On today's Morning Quarters, we discuss Adm. Caudle visiting USS Harry S. Truman August 28th, USS Bulkeley arriving in Rostock, Germany August 27th, and USS Frank Cable departing Chennai, India August 27th. For more content like this, find us on Apple Podcast, or search "All Hands Update" on the All Hands Magazine YouTube channel. (U.S. Navy audio production by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese).
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 14:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|975554
|VIRIN:
|250902-N-MH015-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111266093
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AH: Morning Quarters: September 2nd, by PO2 Joseph Calabrese and PO2 Kenneth Lagadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.