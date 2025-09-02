Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2025

    Video by Charles Bell 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Short video of soldiers from MRDC practicing for the 3 legged race competition

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 13:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975553
    VIRIN: 250902-O-DL873-3215
    Filename: DOD_111266049
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Organization Day 3 Legged Race Video, by Charles Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

