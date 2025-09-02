Short video of soldiers from MRDC practicing for the 3 legged race competition
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 13:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975553
|VIRIN:
|250902-O-DL873-3215
|Filename:
|DOD_111266049
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Organization Day 3 Legged Race Video, by Charles Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.