    Out with the old gates and in with the new at Mississippi River Lock and Dam 6

    TREMPEALEAU, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    Video by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    A team from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul and Rock Island districts replace a 90-year-old miter gate at Lock and Dam 6, on the Mississippi River, near Trempealeau, Wisconsin Aug. 26.

    The St. Paul District is replacing the gates to ensure the Mississippi River navigation channel continues to provide safe, reliable shipping of commodities.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 12:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 975547
    VIRIN: 250826-A-LI073-1501
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_111265936
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: TREMPEALEAU, WISCONSIN, US

    This work, Out with the old gates and in with the new at Mississippi River Lock and Dam 6, by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mississippi River
    miter gate replacement
    Lock and Dam 6
    navigation

