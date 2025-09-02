Date Taken: 08.26.2025 Date Posted: 09.02.2025 12:33 Category: Package Video ID: 975547 VIRIN: 250826-A-LI073-1501 PIN: 123456 Filename: DOD_111265936 Length: 00:01:41 Location: TREMPEALEAU, WISCONSIN, US

Video Analytics

Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Out with the old gates and in with the new at Mississippi River Lock and Dam 6, by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.