    Coast Guard responders tell their Hurricane Katrina story 20 years later

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez and Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Schultz

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    Coast Guard responders tell their story after Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans, Louisiana, Sep. 2, 2025. In August 2005, Coast Guard men and women saved more than 33,000 lives even as hundreds of their own homes were destroyed. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd class Jose Hernandez and Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Schultz)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 12:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975546
    VIRIN: 250902-G-G1790-1000
    Filename: DOD_111265921
    Length: 00:14:09
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans
    Coast Guard
    New Orleans
    Coast Guard Video Production Team

