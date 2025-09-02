Coast Guard responders tell their Hurricane Katrina story 20 years later

Coast Guard responders tell their story after Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans, Louisiana, Sep. 2, 2025. In August 2005, Coast Guard men and women saved more than 33,000 lives even as hundreds of their own homes were destroyed. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd class Jose Hernandez and Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Schultz)
