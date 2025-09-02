U.S. Air Force Maj. Isaac Yourison, 97th Medical Group aerospace medicine chief, explains the dangers the measles virus and urges service members and families to receive vaccines at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 3, 2025. The vaccine is 97% effective and heard immunity occurs when 95% of people are vaccinated. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 14:31
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|975545
|VIRIN:
|250303-F-KM205-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111265907
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|ALTUS, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Measles Awareness, by SrA Karalyn Degraffenreed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.