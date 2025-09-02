Measles Awareness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975545" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Maj. Isaac Yourison, 97th Medical Group aerospace medicine chief, explains the dangers the measles virus and urges service members and families to receive vaccines at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 3, 2025. The vaccine is 97% effective and heard immunity occurs when 95% of people are vaccinated. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)