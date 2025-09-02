Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Measles Awareness

    ALTUS, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Karalyn Degraffenreed 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Isaac Yourison, 97th Medical Group aerospace medicine chief, explains the dangers the measles virus and urges service members and families to receive vaccines at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 3, 2025. The vaccine is 97% effective and heard immunity occurs when 95% of people are vaccinated. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 14:31
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: ALTUS, OKLAHOMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Measles Awareness, by SrA Karalyn Degraffenreed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Altus Air Force Base
    AETC
    97 AMW
    97 MDG
    Measles Vaccine

