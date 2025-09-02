Hurricane Katrina survivors recount their rescue 20 years later

A grandmother and her granddaughter recount their rescue after Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2025. On August 29, 2005, amid tropical-force winds still swirling, a Coast Guard Air Station New Orlean’s MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew rescued a 4-month old infant, her mother, and grandmother stranded in flood waters in lower Plaquemines Parish. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd class Jose Hernandez and Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Schultz)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 12:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975542
|VIRIN:
|250828-G-G1790-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111265861
|Length:
|00:03:57
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.