Hurricane Katrina survivors recount their rescue 20 years later

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/975542" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A grandmother and her granddaughter recount their rescue after Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans, Louisiana, August 28, 2025. On August 29, 2005, amid tropical-force winds still swirling, a Coast Guard Air Station New Orlean’s MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew rescued a 4-month old infant, her mother, and grandmother stranded in flood waters in lower Plaquemines Parish. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd class Jose Hernandez and Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Schultz)