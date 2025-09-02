Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3ID DUI Presentation

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Video by Sgt. Anthony Herrera and Pfc. Jesse May

    3rd Infantry Division

    Members of the Army Substance Abuse Program on Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield perform a mock DUI presentation for service members on Hunter Army Airfield, August 28, 2025. The demonstration had a mock car crash rescue, impairment glasses, and speeches from leaders of the unit. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Anthony Herrera)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 14:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975541
    VIRIN: 250828-A-SA954-1467
    Filename: DOD_111265859
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    This work, 3ID DUI Presentation, by SGT Anthony Herrera and PFC Jesse May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

