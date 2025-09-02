Twenty-three U.S. Marines and Panamanian security forces graduated on Friday, August 22, 2025, from the inaugural Combined Jungle Orientation Course (CJOC), a new program designed to strengthen survival skills, readiness, and interoperability in one of the world’s most demanding environments.
As the ceremony concluded, the graduates — now a cohesive team forged in adversity — exchanged handshakes and smiles. The event not only celebrated their personal achievement but also reaffirmed the enduring partnership between Panama and the United States. Leaders emphasized that the real achievement of the Combined Jungle Operations Training Center (CJOC) lies in the trust, cooperation, and respect for sovereignty it cements — the foundation for future bilateral operations and the growth of the CJOTC.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 10:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975537
|VIRIN:
|250822-F-JC347-1279
|Filename:
|DOD_111265842
|Length:
|00:03:37
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Marines and Panamanian security members graduate from first Combined Jungle Orientation Course, by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.