Ask the Commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Stefanovic, 87th Air Base Wing and installation commander, answers questions asked by Airmen and civilians on base at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Aug 19, 2025. Col. Stefanovic assumed command of JB MDL and the 87th ABW in June 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Luisa E. Dugan)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 10:48
|Category:
|Interviews
|Length:
|00:08:12
|Location:
|NEW JERSEY, US
