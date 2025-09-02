A Drill Instructor's Final Cycle - SSgt Iniguez

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Eduardo Iniguez, a former senior drill instructor with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, speaks about his time as a drill instructor as he completes his last recruit training cycle at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 29, 2025. Standard drill instructor tours last three years and are one of the special duty assignments that enlisted Marines are typically required to complete at some point in their careers. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson and Staff Sgt. Brendan Custer)