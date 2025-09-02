U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Eduardo Iniguez, a former senior drill instructor with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, speaks about his time as a drill instructor as he completes his last recruit training cycle at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 29, 2025. Standard drill instructor tours last three years and are one of the special duty assignments that enlisted Marines are typically required to complete at some point in their careers. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson and Staff Sgt. Brendan Custer)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 09:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975529
|VIRIN:
|250829-M-BL112-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111265721
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A Drill Instructor's Final Cycle - SSgt Iniguez, by SSgt Brendan Custer and Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
