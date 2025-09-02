Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Drill Instructor's Final Cycle - SSgt Iniguez

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brendan Custer and Cpl. Jacob Richardson

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Eduardo Iniguez, a former senior drill instructor with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, speaks about his time as a drill instructor as he completes his last recruit training cycle at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 29, 2025. Standard drill instructor tours last three years and are one of the special duty assignments that enlisted Marines are typically required to complete at some point in their careers. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson and Staff Sgt. Brendan Custer)

    Parris Island
    Drill Instructor
    SDI
    Marines
    USMC
    boot camp

