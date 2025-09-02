Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fox Chatter - Episode 23

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2025

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson and Master Sgt. Megan Floyd

    169th Fighter Wing

    This month’s episode covers the tough realities of fiscal year closeout, what to expect during our upcoming four-day super drill, and important updates that affect every Airman. Master Sgt. Josh Pellitier joins us with safety reminders, Dr. Rico Brown, the director of psychological health, shares how laughter supports resilience, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Eric Bowen stops by with his monthly update. We’ll also highlight leadership changes across the wing and encourage you to make your voice heard in the annual climate survey.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 08:40
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 975524
    VIRIN: 250829-Z-VD276-1001
    Filename: DOD_111265646
    Length: 00:18:18
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox Chatter - Episode 23, by SMSgt Caycee Watson and MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    169th Fighter Wing
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    Swamp Fox
    SCANG
    Fox Chatter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download