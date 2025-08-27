Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saber Junction 25

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.24.2025

    Video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a live fire exercise during Saber Junction 25 in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany Aug. 25, 2025. 7th Army Training Command provides a unique environment in Europe to develop leaders and formations who are prepared for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

