U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a live fire exercise during Saber Junction 25 in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany Aug. 25, 2025. 7th Army Training Command provides a unique environment in Europe to develop leaders and formations who are prepared for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 05:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975520
|VIRIN:
|250825-A-QM436-7329
|Filename:
|DOD_111265504
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Saber Junction 25, by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.