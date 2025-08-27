U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a combined live fire exercise under the advisement of 7th Army Training Command's Joint Multinational Readiness Center, during exercise Saber Junction 25, in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 25, 2025. 7th Army Training Command provides a unique environment in Europe to develop leaders and formations who are prepared for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 05:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|975519
|VIRIN:
|250825-A-QM436-2507
|Filename:
|DOD_111265501
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|GRAFEMWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
