    Saber Junction 25

    GRAFEMWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.24.2025

    Video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a combined live fire exercise under the advisement of 7th Army Training Command's Joint Multinational Readiness Center, during exercise Saber Junction 25, in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 25, 2025. 7th Army Training Command provides a unique environment in Europe to develop leaders and formations who are prepared for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 05:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: GRAFEMWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saber Junction 25, by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    7ATC
    saberjunction
    StrongerTogether

