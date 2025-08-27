video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a combined live fire exercise under the advisement of 7th Army Training Command's Joint Multinational Readiness Center, during exercise Saber Junction 25, in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 25, 2025. 7th Army Training Command provides a unique environment in Europe to develop leaders and formations who are prepared for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)