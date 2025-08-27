Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff Sgt. Seth Peaton, sniper leader, 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Seth Peaton, sniper leader, 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment participates to be interviewed during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition which is underway at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, from Aug. 19–28, 2025, where squads from across the European theater are competing for a chance to represent USAREUR-AF at the Department of the Army Best Squad Competition for fiscal year 2025. This rigorous contest evaluates every aspect of small-unit operations, marksmanship, land navigation, casualty care, urban operations and mission planning, pushing squads to execute precision battle drills, adapt under pressure and synchronize actions in dynamic environments.
    This event strengthens team cohesion, empowers squad leaders to refine their leadership techniques, and fosters confidence, personal growth, and a culture of mutual support and esprit de corps that resonates across the force. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 06:36
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 975517
    VIRIN: 250825-A-MQ729-4782
    Filename: DOD_111265495
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    This work, Staff Sgt. Seth Peaton, sniper leader, 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAREUR-AF
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa
    Best Squad Competition 2025
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition
    USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition

