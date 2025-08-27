Joint land strike exercise at Super Garuda Shield 25

Soldiers conducted a joint land strike exercise consisting of forces from the Indonesian National Armed Forces and Australian Defense Forces during Super Garuda Shield 25 in Baturaja, Indonesia, Sept. 1, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Seu Chan)
