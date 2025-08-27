250828-N-CY569-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 28, 2025) - Members of the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force and Sailors assigned to various commands at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka participated in a Mikasa Battleship cleanup community relations event. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Robledo)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 01:20
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|975512
|VIRIN:
|250828-N-CY569-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111265380
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mikasa Battleship Cleanup, by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.