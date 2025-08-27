Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engineers reconstruct school during SGS 25

    INDONESIA

    08.28.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Maria Washler 

    AFN Tokyo

    Reel of U.S. Army engineers assigned to the 610th Engineer Support Company, 864th Engineer Battalion, 555th Engineer Brigade, Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington reconstruct a local Indonesian school with Indonesian National Armed Forces and Canadian Armed Forces during Super Garuda Shield 2025, Aug. 29, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.01.2025 22:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 975509
    VIRIN: 250829-F-HI767-8495
    Filename: DOD_111265315
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: ID

