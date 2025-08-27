U.S. Army, TNI, and Canadian Armed Forces reconstruct school during SGS 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll of U.S. Army engineers assigned to the 610th Engineer Support Company, 864th Engineer Battalion, 555th Engineer Brigade, Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington reconstruct a local Indonesian school with Indonesian National Armed Forces and Canadian Armed Forces during Super Garuda Shield 2025, Aug. 27, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation.