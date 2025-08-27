B-Roll of U.S. Army engineers assigned to the 610th Engineer Support Company, 864th Engineer Battalion, 555th Engineer Brigade, Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington reconstruct a local Indonesian school with Indonesian National Armed Forces and Canadian Armed Forces during Super Garuda Shield 2025, Aug. 27, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2025 22:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975508
|VIRIN:
|250827-F-HI767-6109
|Filename:
|DOD_111265312
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|ID
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army, TNI, and Canadian Armed Forces reconstruct school during SGS 25, by A1C Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.