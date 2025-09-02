Task Force Magnolia patrolling Union Station

U.S. Soldiers with the 239th Military Police Company, Louisiana National Guard, patrol Union Station, Washington, D.C., Aug. 29th 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Joseph Barber)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 08:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975507
|VIRIN:
|250829-Z-YK075-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_111265245
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
