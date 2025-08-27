Army Col. Larry Doane, Joint Task Force D.C. commander, speaks to members of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force, addressing inaccurate reports about pay and benefits, during an interview at the D.C. Armory, Sept. 1, 2025. About 2,300 NATIONAL GUARD members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2025 18:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975506
|VIRIN:
|250901-Z-QM802-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111265227
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Joint Task Force D.C. commander Addresses Inaccurate Reports About Pay and Benefits, by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.