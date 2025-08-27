Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Task Force D.C. commander Addresses Inaccurate Reports About Pay and Benefits

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2025

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing

    Army Col. Larry Doane, Joint Task Force D.C. commander, speaks to members of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force, addressing inaccurate reports about pay and benefits, during an interview at the D.C. Armory, Sept. 1, 2025. About 2,300 NATIONAL GUARD members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2025
    Date Posted: 09.01.2025 18:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975506
    VIRIN: 250901-Z-QM802-1001
    Filename: DOD_111265227
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force D.C. commander Addresses Inaccurate Reports About Pay and Benefits, by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    DCSafe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download