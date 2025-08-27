Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force - District of Columbia Week in Review Aug. 31

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    Joint Task Force - District of Columbia week in review video for Aug. 31. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work, and visit the District.

    Date Taken: 08.31.2025
    Date Posted: 09.01.2025 11:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 975495
    VIRIN: 250831-F-PI747-9045
    Filename: DOD_111264953
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    This work, Joint Task Force - District of Columbia Week in Review Aug. 31, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    dcsafe

