U.S. Soldiers and Airmen with the District of Columbia National Guard clean up litter and debris around Hains Point, Washington D.C., Aug. 29, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Filzen)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2025 15:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975493
|VIRIN:
|082925-Z-XC675-1011
|Filename:
|DOD_111264913
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JTF-DC, by SSgt Natalie Filzen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
