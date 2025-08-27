Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-DC

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Natalie Filzen 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers and Airmen with the District of Columbia National Guard clean up litter and debris around Hains Point, Washington D.C., Aug. 29, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Filzen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.01.2025 15:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975493
    VIRIN: 082925-Z-XC675-1011
    Filename: DOD_111264913
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-DC, by SSgt Natalie Filzen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

