Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment participate in a live fire tactical vehicle range at Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany, Aug., 26, 2025. 7th Army Training Command provides a unique environment in Europe to develop leaders and formations who are prepared for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Aubrey Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2025 05:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975487
|VIRIN:
|250826-A-KW239-1037
|Filename:
|DOD_111264860
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|GRAFENWöHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Saber Junction 25, by PFC Aubrey Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.