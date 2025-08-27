Saber Junction 25

Soldiers assigned to 2nd Calvary Regiment participate in a blank fire tactical vehicle range with assistance from Observer Coach/Trainer (OC/T) teams assigned to Joint Multinational Readiness Center at Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany, Aug., 25, 2025. 7th Army Training Command provides a unique environment in Europe to develop leaders and formations who are prepared for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Aubrey Boyle)
|08.24.2025
|09.01.2025 05:46
|B-Roll
|975486
|250823-A-KW239-1038
|DOD_111264859
|00:00:22
|GRAFENWöHR, BAYERN, DE
|2
|2
