U.S. Army Capt. Benito Rodriguez reflects on the role of artillery and his HIMARS battery during Super Garuda Shield 25

U.S. Army Capt. Benito Rodriguez, Alpha Battery commander, 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington reflects on his High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems platoon’s role at the joint land strike during Super Garuda Shield 25 in Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 31, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities and cooperation. (U.S. Army A-roll by Spc. Brandon Vasquez)
|08.30.2025
|09.02.2025 03:09
|Interviews
|975482
|250831-A-ED188-5995
|DOD_111264718
|00:03:34
|ID
|0
|0
