    U.S. Army Capt. Benito Rodriguez reflects on the role of artillery and his HIMARS battery during Super Garuda Shield 25

    INDONESIA

    08.30.2025

    Video by Spc. Brandon Vasquez 

    11th Airborne Division

    U.S. Army Capt. Benito Rodriguez, Alpha Battery commander, 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington reflects on his High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems platoon’s role at the joint land strike during Super Garuda Shield 25 in Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 31, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities and cooperation. (U.S. Army A-roll by Spc. Brandon Vasquez)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2025
    Date Posted: 09.02.2025 03:09
    Location: ID

    TAGS

    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    SuperGarudaShield
    Indonesia
    partnership
    HIMARS
    SuperGarudaShield25

