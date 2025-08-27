U.S. Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard patrol Judiciary Square, National Archives and Federal Triangle metro stations in Washington D.C., Aug. 30, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D. C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D. C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Carl Clegg)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2025 20:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975476
|VIRIN:
|250830-Z-QX261-2112
|Filename:
|DOD_111264549
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 250830-Z-QX261-2112, by SMSgt Carl Clegg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.