U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Kevin Dalton, a musician with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band, talks about the importance of Marine Week Atlanta, Aug. 31, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2025 19:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975475
|VIRIN:
|250831-M-EG001-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111264503
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Week Atlanta 2025: Gunnery Sgt. Kevin Dalton Interview, by LCpl Elijua Guel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
