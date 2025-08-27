Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Week Atlanta 2025: Static Display

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines with Special Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, the Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, and the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band perform at Marine Week Atlanta, Aug. 31, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.31.2025 19:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 975474
    VIRIN: 250831-M-EG001-1001
    Filename: DOD_111264497
    Length: 00:06:36
    Location: ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Week Atlanta 2025: Static Display, by LCpl Elijua Guel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download