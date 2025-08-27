U.S. Marines with Special Marine Air-Ground Task Force-250, the Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, and the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band perform at Marine Week Atlanta, Aug. 31, 2025. Marines stationed across the globe commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps, honoring a distinguished legacy of service, sacrifice, and unwavering fidelity to both nation and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2025 19:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|975474
|VIRIN:
|250831-M-EG001-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111264497
|Length:
|00:06:36
|Location:
|ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Week Atlanta 2025: Static Display, by LCpl Elijua Guel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
